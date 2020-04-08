See What's New at ShopApalachicola.com!

"Apalachicola Chocolate & Coffee Company is Apalachicola’s home for chocolates, caramel, fudge, pastries, turkish delights, gelato, pies and more, all handmade in the store! We roast our coffee fresh in our store and serve all your coffee needs: lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, frapaccinos and tea.
We offer breakfast and lunch with our homemade bread and real New York water bagels! And, starting next week we will be making PIZZA!! We will deliver within Apalachicola or you can pick up your order.
We are a family-owned business located in the heart of downtown, and we would love your support right now. Please buy an e-gift certificate on ShopApalachicola, and send one to a friend!"
- Kirk Lynch and Faith Ward
