Wednesday, April 8, 2020

See what's new at  ShopApalachicola.com, an online marketplace where you can purchase e-gift certificates from participating downtown shops and restaurants. 
 When you make a purchase, the e-gift certificate will be delivered to your email inbox instantly. 
You can also send one as a gift! 
Apalachicola Chocolate & Coffee Company
"Apalachicola Chocolate & Coffee Company is Apalachicola’s home for chocolates, caramel, fudge, pastries, turkish delights, gelato, pies and more, all handmade in the store! We roast our coffee fresh in our store and serve all your coffee needs: lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, frapaccinos and tea. 
We offer breakfast and lunch with our homemade bread and real New York water bagels! And, starting next week we will be making PIZZA!! We will deliver within Apalachicola or you can pick up your order. 
We are a family-owned business located in the heart of downtown, and we would love your support right now. Please buy an e-gift certificate on ShopApalachicola, and send one to a friend!"
- Kirk Lynch and Faith Ward

Half Shell Dockside, BECASA, and Robinson Brothers Guide Service are just a few of the businesses you'll find at ShopApalachicola.com.
An Initative of Apalachicola Main Street

ShopApalachicola.com is a new economic vitality initiative of Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. The concept grew from the seed of an idea to full launch in just 10 days as the economic downturn due to the Coronavirus began. We wanted to get the platform up and running quickly in order to assist businesses and began with an initial slate of about a dozen participating shops and restaurants. Funding was provided by a grant from Duke Energy and private donors. 
The response from locals and visitors in the first week was truly heartwarming, but we know there are more of you out there that would like to show their support.
If you've thought about making a purchase but haven't yet done so, please visit us today. And check back often to see what's new!
For more information or to support this program, please email us or give us a call at 844-272-2523.
We recommend that you contact businesses directly with questions about their current operating hours and services.   

Our Mission

Apalachicola Main Street is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing downtown Apalachicola through sound economic development which promotes our future while preserving our past. The downtown district is defined as the City Marina at Battery Park to the Scipio Creek boat basin, and from Water Street to 6th Street.

