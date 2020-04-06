The Board of Triumph Gulf Coast will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to talk about the impacts of the COVID-19 virus on our region.
Triumph Gulf Coast was established by the Florida Legislature to distribute nearly one and half billion dollars over the next decade to the eight Gulf coast counties hit hardest by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The board wants to discuss COVID-19 and any response actions it might be able to take.
The meeting will begin at 3:30 PM Eastern time and be held by telephone.
Capacity on the phone line is limited to 50 and that includes board members and staff so it will be tough to attend.
We have posted the telephone and pin number on Oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page in case you want to try.
The meeting will be recorded and minutes of the meeting will be posted to http://www.myfloridatriumph.com after the meeting.
Members and the public may call in to the meeting at 850-203-2100. The meeting PIN # is 584768#.
