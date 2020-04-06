The FSU 2020 GREAT GIVE APRIL 7TH

|The FSU 2020 Great Give Project
The Florida State University Coastal & Marine Lab appreciates the generous support you have given in the past during the Great Give fundraising campaigns . This year we ask for your support for our FSU students. During this trying time, FSU is working tirelessly to remove barriers so all students continue to receive the highest quality education. That's why the University has created student emergency funds. The student emergency funds quickly address a variety of our students' needs-from food insecurity and medical bills to technology and housing assistance. Join us, if you're able, in helping our students finish strong. Click here for more information
Thanks so much for your support!
|
12am until 11:59pm
Tuesday
April 7, 2020
