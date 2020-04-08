This week is National wildfire Awareness week a time the state uses to remind Florida residents and visitors about the dangers wildfires pose year-round in the sunshine state.
Since January, nearly 750 wildfires have burned more than 8,200 acres in Florida.
Most were caused by people.
Last week there were 62 active wildfires burning over 1,740 acres across the state.
Spring and early summer are the peak of Florida’s year-round wildfire season and the leading causes of wildfires this time of year are escaped yard debris burning and unauthorized debris burns.
Conditions right now are so dry there are burn bans in effect in Gulf County as well as across the entire Apalachicola National Forest.
If you do plan to make a fire outdoors, remember never leave the fire unattended.
Don't burn on windy days or when humidity is below 30 percent.
Always keep a hose or fire suppression equipment on-hand and completely extinguish the fire before leaving it.
Arson is also a problem in Florida so if you notice suspicious wildfire activity, contact the Florida Forestry Arson Alert Association at 1-800-342-5869.
Callers can remain anonymous, and information that leads to the apprehension of an arsonist could result in a reward of up to $5,000.
