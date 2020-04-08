You might notice a substantial drop in your electric bill in May.Duke Energy Florida has filed a plan to reduce customers’ bills for the May 2020 billing cycle, providing much-needed relief to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company is requesting approval from the Florida Public Service Commission to give the annual fuel savings in a single bill.
Traditionally, the fuel savings would be refunded over the following year.
If approved, a typical residential customer will see a decrease of nearly 21% on May’s bill.
Commercial and industrial customers will see significant savings ranging from approximately 20% to 45%.
Duke has also taken other steps to help protect customers during the COVID-19 Pandemic including an agreement to not disconnect any customer’s service for nonpayment.
The company is also waiving late payment fees and fees for returned payments for its electric and natural gas customers until the national state of emergency is lifted.
For residential customers, the company is also waiving fees for credit and debit card payments.
