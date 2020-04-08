Weekly Facebook Livestream from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea: ﻿The Stinging Glowing World of Jellies

Did you know that corals, hydroids, anemones and jellyfish are all related to each other? All of them are in the phylum Cnidaria with the common characteristic of cnidocytes also known as, stinging cells! These specialized cells have unique organelle, the nematocyst that contains a harpoon-like mechanism that carries a stinging toxin to immobilize prey and hurt predators. If you have ever been stung by a jellyfish, you have experienced the power of some of these stinging cells!
In this week's livestream, we are featuring some of North Florida's most common cnidarians, jellyfish and the tiny microscopic world of hydroids. These exclusively carnivorous animals are incredibly unique and sometimes even deadly. Join us from our touch tanks where we will uncover the glowing and stinging world of sea pansies, upside down jellyfish and pink hydroids! We will also feature the comb jellies, common gelatinous predators.
Join us this Friday, April 10th at 11AM ONLY from our Facebook page to take a closer look at these ocean dwellers! We will be having a LIVE Q&A session so send in any questions you have about these celestial ctenophores and cnidarians!
Sincerely,
Alyson Chin
Aquarist at Gulf Specimen Aquarium
