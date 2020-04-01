Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Volunteer Resources for Nonprofit Organizations

Volunteer Florida is here to help support nonprofits and governmental entities as they navigate volunteer recruitment and management efforts during this challenging time. Our agency’s focus right now is encouraging the use of virtual volunteers, in addition to in-person volunteers, who can continue to help your organization achieve its mission.

Virtual volunteering is a great way for Floridians to help support the work of nonprofits and governmental entities. From their homes, volunteers can make phone calls, edit newsletters, search online for information and more. 

Learn how your organization can get started with virtual volunteer opportunities and feature them on Volunteer Connect, Florida’s official volunteer opportunities platform. Join us this week for our series of webinars and explore the resources below. If you have additional questions, please email volunteer@volunteerflorida.org. We’re here to help you serve Florida.

Guidelines for Voluntary Organizations

The Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (FLVOAD) recently released guidelines for voluntary organizations and their volunteers available hereIt’s important that organizations hosting in-person volunteer opportunities follow safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, volunteers should screen themselves for COVID-19 before arriving to the volunteer opportunity. Please visit the Florida Department of Health’s website to learn more.

Webinars Available this Week

Volunteer Connect Features During Grey Skies
Wednesday, April 1 at 2 pm (ET)
Learn more about using Volunteer Connect to recruit and manage volunteers in the midst of uncertain grey sky events, like the COVID-19 pandemic. Use Volunteer Connect to create a database of interested volunteers, schedule volunteers for current opportunities and more.
Click Here to Register

Virtual Volunteer Opportunities 101
Thursday, April 2 at 2 pm (ET)
While weathering the pandemic, organizations need significant support, and individuals want to help their communities in whatever ways they can. Virtual volunteering can be part of the solution, which involves volunteers working remotely rather than onsite. From their homes, these volunteers can make phone calls, edit newsletters, search online for information and more. In this webinar, learn about creating and managing virtual opportunities.
Click Here to Register

Webinars will be recorded and posted on Volunteer Connect. To view our Volunteer Connect Basics webinar, please click here

Follow Volunteer Florida on Facebook (@VolunteerFlorida) and Twitter (@VolunteerFla) for more information and resources. Thank you for serving Florida!
 
About Volunteer Florida
In 1994, Volunteer Florida was established in Florida Statutes to manage national service programs, such as AmeriCorps, and advocate for volunteerism throughout the Sunshine State. Since then, Volunteer Florida has evolved to serve as the state’s lead agency for mobilizing volunteers and coordinating donations before, during and after disasters, including managing the Florida Disaster Fund. After 25 years, Volunteer Florida remains committed to promoting volunteerism in Florida, and recently launched the state’s official volunteer opportunities platform, Volunteer Connect. Through our work, Volunteer Florida delivers high-impact volunteer programs and opportunities that engage Floridians, transform communities and make the state a better place to live.
Volunteer Florida is Florida’s lead agency for volunteerism and national service, administering more than $43 million in federal, state, and local funding to deliver high-impact national service and volunteer programs in Florida. Volunteer Florida promotes and encourages volunteerism to meet critical needs across the state. Volunteer Florida also serves as Florida’s lead agency for volunteers and donations before, during, and after disasters. For more information, visit: www.volunteerflorida.org.
About Volunteer Connect
Volunteer Florida is proud to introduce Volunteer Connect, the State of Florida’s official volunteer opportunities platform. Volunteer Connect serves as an intermediary between 501(c)(3) organizations and governmental entities that mobilize volunteers and Floridians who are interested in engaging in community service. To learn more or to find a volunteer opportunity in your community, please click here.


