Volunteer Resources for Nonprofit Organizations

Volunteer Florida is here to help support nonprofits and governmental entities as they navigate volunteer recruitment and management efforts during this challenging time. Our agency’s focus right now is encouraging the use of virtual volunteers,
in addition to in-person volunteers, who can continue to help your organization achieve its mission.Virtual volunteering is a great way for Floridians to help support the work of nonprofits and governmental entities. From their homes, volunteers can make phone calls, edit newsletters, search online for information and more.
Learn how your organization can get started with virtual volunteer opportunities and feature them on Volunteer Connect, Florida’s official volunteer opportunities platform. Join us this week for our series of webinars and explore the resources below. If you have additional questions, please email volunteer@volunteerflorida.org
. We’re here to help you serve Florida.Guidelines for Voluntary Organizations
The Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (FLVOAD) recently released guidelines for voluntary organizations and their volunteers available here
. It’s important that organizations hosting in-person volunteer opportunities follow safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, volunteers should screen themselves for COVID-19 before arriving to the volunteer opportunity.
Please visit the Florida Department of Health’s website
to learn more.Webinars Available this WeekVolunteer Connect Features During Grey Skies
Wednesday, April 1 at 2 pm (ET)
Learn more about using Volunteer Connect to recruit and manage volunteers in the midst of uncertain grey sky events, like the COVID-19 pandemic. Use Volunteer Connect to create a database of interested volunteers, schedule volunteers for current opportunities and more.Click Here to RegisterVirtual Volunteer Opportunities 101
Thursday, April 2 at 2 pm (ET)
While weathering the pandemic, organizations need significant support, and individuals want to help their communities in whatever ways they can. Virtual volunteering can be part of the solution, which involves volunteers working remotely rather than onsite. From their homes, these volunteers can make phone calls, edit newsletters, search online for information and more. In this webinar, learn about creating and managing virtual opportunities.Click Here to RegisterWebinars will be recorded and posted on Volunteer Connect. To view our Volunteer Connect Basics webinar, please click here.
Follow Volunteer Florida on Facebook (@VolunteerFlorida) and Twitter (@VolunteerFla) for more information and resources. Thank you for serving Florida!
