We are only a few months from Hurricane Season and Accuweather has issued its forecast for the upcoming season.
Forecasters are anticipating another busy year for the Atlantic Basin in 2020.
Forecasters expect 14-18 tropical storms during this upcoming season, which runs from June 1 through November 30.
Of those storms, seven to nine are forecast to become hurricanes, and two to four are predicted to strengthen into major hurricanes.
In a normal year, we have around 12 storms, six hurricanes and about three major hurricanes.
This year, forecasters predict two to four storms to impact the US coastline.
