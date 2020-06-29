06.29.2020 - COVID-19 Update - Franklin County

Good Afternoon Franklin County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Franklin County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text FranklinCV19 to 888777.
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
HEADS UP! Later this week, the rapid 15-minute nasal swab test (antigen test) will be added to the positive case count on the FloridaHealth dashboard. The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf will continue to investigate any positive test as a result of a COVID19 nasal swab test. These numbers will be shared on the Monday, Wednesday, and Friday updates.
Here’s what you’ll find new in today’s update:
- Department of Business and Professional Regulation Emergency Order 2020-09 suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide (attached).
- REMINDER: DOH-Franklin offers FREE COVID-19 testing every Monday – Thursday from 1:30pm – 3:30pm. Call (850) 653-2111 for appointment.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 3:00pm today:
FRANKLIN
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
822
How many negative tests we have:
816
How many positive tests we have:
6
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
1,441
How many negative tests we have:
1,419
How many positive tests we have:
22
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay in reporting as reflected on the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
DT Simmons
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Franklin & Gulf County
139 12th Street,
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
Office Phone | Franklin County: (850) 653-2111 ext. 6019 | Gulf County: (850) 227-1276 ext. 6127 |Mobile Phone: (850) 247-9032
Email: Deanna.Simmons@
flhealth.gov
Website: http://gulf.
floridahealth.gov
