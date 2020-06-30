Visitors are reminded: Fireworks are not allowed ﻿on National Forests in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 30, 2020 – The USDA Forest Service encourages everyone to get outdoors and enjoy the Fourth of July holiday weekend but reminds visitors that all fireworks and pyrotechnic devices are prohibited on all national forest lands.
Forest Service personnel expect large crowds at many recreational areas over the holiday weekend. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early at popular sites to ensure admittance. The use of alcohol in day-use areas is prohibited and visitors are subject to cooler checks at the entrance of these sites. Many trailhead restrooms have not reopened since temporarily shutting down as a result of COVID-19. Please check the website of each forest for open recreation areas and facility status.
“We want to remind our Forest visitors to be mindful of social distancing and observe all CDC COVID-19 guidance for the safety of themselves and others,” said Forest Supervisor Kelly Russell. “The National Forests in Florida have been experiencing a surge in visitation from the public. Please be aware you may encounter traffic backups and delayed entry into recreation areas.”
Motorists should use caution when traveling though areas that are heavily congested with traffic. Regulations will be enforced for the protection of visitors and natural resources. The use of internal or external combustion engines, like those found on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and motorcycles, without a spark-arresting device properly installed and maintained is strictly prohibited on National Forest System lands.
