6.17.20 Gulf County COVID-19 Daily Update

Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text GULFCOVID to 888777.
Here’s what you’ll find new in today’s update:
- New food pantry event announced (see flyer attached)
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 3:00pm today:
Currently we have NINE confirmed case in Gulf County and TWO confirmed cases in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
719
How many negative tests we have:
717
How many positive tests we have:
2
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
1,260
How many negative tests we have:
1,249
How many positive tests we have:
11
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay in reporting as reflected on the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
Megan Bennefield
Deputy Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health – Gulf/Franklin
2475 Garrison Avenue
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
850-705-6118
