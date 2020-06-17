WEWAHITCHKA MAN STABBED DURING ALTERCATION

VICTIM STABBED DURING ALTERCATION
Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison announces the arrest of Barbara A. McDonald (39) of Panama City.
Tuesday afternoon, Deputies responded to a residence on Hysmith Drive, in Wewahitchka, after a 911 call was received reporting a stabbing. Deputies arrived at the location and found the victim laying on his back severely bleeding from the abdominal area. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent an emergency procedure.
The investigation revealed the victim and McDonald were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. During the altercation, the victim sustained a stab wound to the stomach area.
Based on the statement from the victim, McDonald stabbed him with a large kitchen knife.
McDonald remained on the property after the incident and was taken into custody. She was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Failure to Register as a Convicted Felon. McDonald was booked into the Gulf County Detention Facility to await first appearance.
