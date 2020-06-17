The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County and Weems Memorial Hospital are partnering to provide free COVID-19 testing to school district staff for the summer and fall season.
The first testing date is tomorrow, June 18th at the District Office in the School District Board
Room in Eastpoint from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm.
The second testing date will be at the Consolidated School Health Clinic on July 16th from
11:00 am – 1:30 PM.
Two kinds of tests will be available for COVID-19: viral test and antibody test.
The viral test for COVID-19 tells you if you have a current infection.
The Antibody test for COVID-19 tells you if you had a previous infection.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment