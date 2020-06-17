Wakulla County Courthouse Reopening to Public

The Wakulla County Courthouse will reopen to the public on June 22, 2020 at 8AM. On June 22nd you will be able to visit any office on the first floor of the Courthouse in person to conduct all forms of business in the Courts Department, the Official Records Department, the Finance & Accounting Department and the Probation Office.
We will be following guidelines of prevailing authorities and you will have to meet certain requirements and receive instructions for entering the building. Bear with us as we move forward toward later phases of reopening.
Note that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clerk’s Office has not actually closed or suspended its operations. We have continued to serve the public via numerous options, including US mail, electronic filings, a drop off window and a number of online resources via our website. Those options will remain available. We encourage everyone to call our main number (850-926-0300) or visit our website at www.wakullaclerk.org before coming to the Courthouse to find out how we can help you through any preferred options for service.
The Courthouse houses a number of other strategic partners such as Court Administration, the State Attorney and the Public Defender. For more information regarding any specific requirements those offices may have please contact them directly.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment