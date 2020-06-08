8 people were arrested in Gulf County on Monday for sale of illegal drugs.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the North Star Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force , made the arrests after concluding an investigation that began in November of 2019.
They called it Operation “Ice Man Down.”
Investigators used a confidential source who purchased meth and crack cocaine from individuals around Gulf County.
The largest number of methamphetamine purchases were made from Ronnie Lee Small, Jr., of Wewahitchka.
Because of the amount of drugs purchased from Small, his case was adopted by the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Small’s case was presented to a federal grand jury and an indictment was handed down on June 4th.
On Monday, he was taken into custody along with seven other individuals from Wewahitchka, Highland View, Howard Creek and Port St. Joe.
All are facing charges of sale of methamphetamine or crack cocaine.
Three are additionally charged with selling the drugs within 1000 feet of a church.
The Gulf County sheriff's office also filed charges against 42 year old Lynn Kelsoe of Kinard, who is already serving time for Possession of Meth and the Sale of Meth after she was found guilty in an unrelated case in Calhoun County.
