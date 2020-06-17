Franklin County Commissioners are considering increasing the local tourist tax to help pay for tourist-related infrastructure needs around the county

County Commissioners are considering increasing the local tourist tax to help pay for tourist-related infrastructure needs around the county.
The tourist development tax – which was approved by local voters in 2004 – collects two percent on every home and hotel room rented in the county.
Now the county is considering raising that to 3 percent.
The tax currently raises about 1.3 million dollars a year, though this year will be much less because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money raised through the tax has been used for tourist related facilities like new parks and restrooms and to help fund tourist related non-profit groups like the Dixie Theater.
Its also been used to advertise Franklin County around the region.
Now commissioners are considering tacking on another percent to the tax to help increase and maintain tourist related infrastructure.
The lack of parking has been a big issue in recent months, and while the money may not be able to be used to build parking lots, it might be used to purchase property for a parking lot.
TDC director John Solomon pointed out that it will also allow the county to pay off current projects more quickly.
And as more people visit our area, the county will need more amenities for them.
Even with the increase, Franklin County will have one of the lower bed taxes in the state.
Gulf County levies 5 percent, Wakulla County levies 6 percent.
The maximum allowed is 7 percent.
County commissioners have agreed to raise the tax through an ordinance, which means the public will be able to comment on the proposal at a public hearing at a future county commission meeting.
