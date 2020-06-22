6.22.20 GULF COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE

Good Afternoon Gulf County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text GULFCOVID to 888777.
Here’s what you’ll find new in today’s update:
- Florida Department of Health Issues Additional Public Health Advisory: Recommends wearing masks in public, encourages elderly and vulnerable populations to limit interactions outside of the home, and urges all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people. For the full advisory visit: http://www.floridahealth.gov/
newsroom/2020/05/062020-1640- covid19.pr.html
- Next FREE community testing location: July 6th at Lake Alice Park in Wewahitchka from 9-3CST. Ongoing testing at Florida Department of Health in Gulf County. Call 850-227-1276 to make an appointment.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:30pm today:
Currently we have ELEVEN confirmed case in Gulf County and FOUR confirmed cases in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
740
How many negative tests we have:
736
How many positive tests we have:
4
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event:
1,286
How many negative tests we have:
1,275
How many positive tests we have:
11
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay in reporting as reflected on the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
Jessie Wagner Pippin
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County
2475 Garrison Ave.
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Office Phone: (850) 705-6103
Cell Phone: (850)227-4193
Fax: 850-227-7587
E-mail: Jessie.Pippin@flhealth.gov
Webpage: www.floridahealth.gov
6.22.20 Gulf COVID-19 Update by Michael Allen on Scribd
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment