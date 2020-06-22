Tourism in Franklin County dropped substantially in March, which was the first month that the country went under quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council reported that February was a great month for tourism and they collected over 96 thousand dollars through the county's 2 percent bed tax.
That was a 43 percent increase from collections in February of 2019.
The March collections were just under 72 thousand dollars which was a 44% decrease from March of 2019.
