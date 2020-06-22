Monday, June 22, 2020

Tourism in Franklin County dropped substantially in March

Tourism in Franklin County dropped substantially in March, which was the first month that the country went under quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Franklin County Tourist Development Council reported that February was a great month for tourism and they collected over 96 thousand dollars through the county's 2 percent bed tax.

That was a 43 percent increase from collections in February of 2019.


The March collections were just under 72 thousand dollars which was a 44% decrease from March of 2019. 



