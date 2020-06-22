May unemployment in Franklin County was over 10 percent for the second month in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
10.1 percent of local workers were out of a job in May, which was down from 10.6 percent in April.
That's 429 people out of work, out of a workforce of 4,235.
Gulf County unemployment rose in May.
They went from 8.8 percent in April to 9.2 percent last month.
482 people were out of work in Gulf County in May.
Wakulla County unemployment ticked up from 7.8 percent to 7.9 percent.
Liberty County unemployment fell slightly from 6.6 percent to 6.2 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment