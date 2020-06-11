Apalachicola National Forest reopens Camel Lake Day-use area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 11, 2020 – The USDA Forest Service will open the Camel Lake Day-use area on the Apalachicola National Forest at 8 a.m., Friday, June 12.
The new operation plan requires extra site cleanings on Monday and Wednesday mornings. As a result, public access begins at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays until further notice. The campground at Camel Lake will reopen July 1 and reservations can be made on recreation.gov or by calling their toll-free number (877) 444-6777.
A phased approach to reopening this recreation area will help ensure employees and volunteers have needed Personal Protective Equipment and cleaning supplies to reopen this site long-term. Please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of ten or more.
“Forest Service officials are regularly evaluating the situation and will work with local communities on phased plans to reopen sites and facilities as soon as this can be accomplished safely,” said Forest Supervisor Kelly Russell of the National Forests in Florida. “We encourage the public to get outdoors and enjoy their national forests. Being outdoors relieves stress and promotes wellness.”
The Apalachicola National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.
