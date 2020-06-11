Thursday, June 11, 2020

There are now 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gulf County.

The Florida Department of Health in Gulf County announced 1 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Gulf County on Thursday.

The individual is a 67-year-old male who is a non-Florida resident. 

He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Gulf County has had 7 new cases since June the 1st including a nine-year old boy.

Residents and visitors should continue to take preventive steps to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 including wearing masks when in public and staying 6 feet away from others.




