Thursday, June 11, 2020

Updates and News from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Join us for Business after Hours and/or June Networking Luncheon
View this email in your browser
Dear Members:

We are currently working on a new website/layout for the chamber. If you know of a website for chambers that you particularly like, or would like to see a specific feature, please share your thoughts with us.

Respectfully

The Chamber's Website Committee 
SAVE THE DATE
For more information and sponsorship opportunities click here

June Networking Luncheon


Noon, Wednesday, June 24
at
The Seineyard at Wildwood

Menu:
Fried Shrimp
Fried Catfish
Cheese Grits
Slaw
Hush Puppies
Non Alcoholic beverage

$15 per person, cash or check only at event
Limited seating

RSVP by replying to this email or the button below
RSVP

You and a Guest are Cordially Invited!
 
Come on out and join us

OVID Solutions
Business after Hours
at
Shepard Accounting and Tax Service

5:30-7:30pm, Thursday, June 25
at 3234 Crawfordville Hwy.

Appetizers catered by Posey's
 
Hosted by:
RSVP's encouraged. Please reply to this email or reserve your spot through the button below
RSVP NOW
MEMBER UPDATES:

The Kast Net is now open for dine -in.
 
English Financial Group is providing complimentary training opportunities just for you this summer.
To respect social distancing, we are providing two short webinars via Zoom in June 2020: 
1. FRS - Understanding the Basics, including option explanations and
2. FRS Rollover – 2020. 
Both webinars are short [30 minutes or less] and should provide you with information that will assist with your financial planning.
Click on the following link to register: https://form.jotform.com/201544892620151 
Learn more about how your money could be “working for you.”  
To find out more contact 
Karen J. Wells, M.S., Ed.S., CLRP
Director of Education and Development
Phone (850) 926-7487

MEMO TO CHP MEMBERS

Covid-19: Where can you be tested?
Capital Health Plan, as an HMO, uses a defined network. This means that Capital Health Plan has contracted with facilities, providers and suppliers to provide you with health care services, helping to ensure your premiums and out-of-pocket costs remain affordable. Please note the Covid-19 testing sites listed below that are within the network. These are places where you can seek Covid-19 testing.  More here
 

PHASE 2 of Reopening:

Ron DeSantis: Phase Two reopening

 
CareerSource Capital Region ﻿now making in person appointments
Stay informed about COVID19 - https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/
Resources
 The COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7: +1 (866) 779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov
 Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline for all consumers in the state: 866-9NO-SCAM
 FL COVID-19 Updates: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/
 FDOH Educational Material: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/covid19-toolkit.html
 CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
 CDC Mitigation strategy: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/community-mitigation-strategy.pdf

 

A Message from Capital Regional Medical Center 

At Capital Regional Medical Center, our strategies have been focused on safely returning to routine patient care services, including procedures and surgeries. Delaying important medical procedures can result in patients unnecessarily suffering at home, and later seeking care only when their conditions become serious.
Click on the link below to watch Dr. Jason Oberste, Chief of Surgery, discuss in detail, the safety protocols that are in place at Capital Regional Medical Center.

Save the Date for CareerSource Capital Region Talent Innovation Summit

October 7, 7:30 am -1:30 pm.at FSU Conference Center and Virtual
This year's Summit will feature national and local experts who will discuss issues and trends involving talent in a changing world.
For more information or employment solutions visit https://www.careersourcecapitalregion.com/
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
Copyright © 2020 Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because of your membership with the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Our mailing address is:
Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
PO Box 598/23 High Dr
Crawfordville, FL 32326


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment