Updates and News from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

We are currently working on a new website/layout for the chamber. If you know of a website for chambers that you particularly like, or would like to see a specific feature, please share your thoughts with us.
Respectfully
The Chamber's Website Committee
SAVE THE DATE For more information and sponsorship opportunities click here
June Networking Luncheon
Noon, Wednesday, June 24 at The Seineyard at Wildwood
Learn more about how your money could be “working for you.”
To find out more contact
Karen J. Wells, M.S., Ed.S., CLRP
Director of Education and Development
Phone (850) 926-7487
MEMO TO CHP MEMBERS
Covid-19: Where can you be tested? Capital Health Plan, as an HMO, uses a defined network. This means that Capital Health Plan has contracted with facilities, providers and suppliers to provide you with health care services, helping to ensure your premiums and out-of-pocket costs remain affordable. Please note the Covid-19 testing sites listed below that are within the network. These are places where you can seek Covid-19 testing. More here
At Capital Regional Medical Center, our strategies have been focused on safely returning to routine patient care services, including procedures and surgeries. Delaying important medical procedures can result in patients unnecessarily suffering at home, and later seeking care only when their conditions become serious.
Click on the link below to watch Dr. Jason Oberste, Chief of Surgery, discuss in detail, the safety protocols that are in place at Capital Regional Medical Center.
Save the Date for CareerSource Capital Region Talent Innovation Summit
October 7, 7:30 am -1:30 pm.at FSU Conference Center and Virtual This year's Summit will feature national and local experts who will discuss issues and trends involving talent in a changing world. For more information or employment solutions visit https://www.careersourcecapitalregion.com/
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment