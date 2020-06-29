Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port St. Joe will resume its "Living Well With Diabetes" classes in July.
"Living Well With Diabetes" is a free community program designed to help community members manage diabetes.
Participants will learn the skills they need to better manage their condition through healthy living and making lasting changes.
Participants will have to follow guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention including screening questions and temperature checks at the hospital's main entrance, universal masking and physical distancing.
Since class size will be limited for safety, advance registration is required.
The next class is scheduled for July 28th - Classes will continue to meet every fourth Tuesday of the month.
To register, or for more information, please contact John Griggs at 850-229-5620 or email questions to John.Griggs@ascension.org.
