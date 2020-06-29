FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK
These cuties and many more are available for adoption at the Humane Society. We have dozens of adorable, playful and loving kittens ready for their furever home. Their adoption fee is $75.00 and that includes their spay/neuter, vaccinations to date, testing and treatments. There is nothing cuter than watching two kittens at play so to entice you to adopt 2 rather than just 1, we have waived the adoption fee for the second kitten. Now is the time to bring some joy to your life! Call 850-670-8417 to make an appointment.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment