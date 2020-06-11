Franklin County commissioners agreed this month to support a move to nominate John Gorrie for the Presidential Citizens Award medal.
The board voted unanimously to write a letter of support which would bring more acclaim to Apalachicola's most famous inventor.
The Presidential Citizens Award medal was established by President Richard Nixon to recognize people who have performed exemplary deeds or services for his or her country or fellow citizens.
And very few people have done as much for his country and John Gorrie.
He invented and patented a machine for mechanical refrigeration paving the way for the air conditioning we enjoy today.
The more support there is for the nomination the better the chance of it happening, so the public is also urged to send letters of support.
You can do so through an e-mail to gorriebiography@gmail.com.
Please do it soon, the deadline for the nomination package is June the 15th.
You can also send a letter of support to:
Linda Caldwell
21165 NW 13 Street, Dunellon, Fl
34431-1417
