Thursday, June 11, 2020

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



Hi I'm Tractor! I am a 1 year old, male Pitbull mix! I am the sweetest dog in the whole world! I love everyone I meet and am so calm and gentle. I love to snuggle and am a great inside dog. I am still working on potty training, but being neutered is really helping that out. I am not a fan of other dogs, so I would love to be the only pup in your life. I have so much love to give.

Thank you,

--
Caitlin Godwin
Adoption Coordinator, St. Joseph Bay Humane Society
call (850) 227-1103 or text: (850) 347-8925

cgodwin@sjbhumanesociety.org



