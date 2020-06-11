FWC needs your input on future management of the stone crab fishery

FWC will be holding two virtual stone crab workshops to gather public input about management of the stone crab fishery. A long-term declining trend in stone crab landings indicates a decline in the stone crab population and the fishery is likely undergoing overfishing. All commercial and recreational stakeholders interested in stone crab management are encouraged to attend.
These workshops will start at 6 p.m., EDT on June 16 and June 18. Connect to the meeting by going to FWC.adobeconnect.com/mfm and logging in as a guest. Instructions on how to access the audio will be on the screen when you are logged into Adobe Connect.
If you can’t attend one of the virtual workshops, a video of the workshop will be available online soon. Learn more about workshops at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and “Upcoming Public Workshops.”
Potential regulation changes
- Move the end of stone crab season from May 15 to April 9.
- Extend the post-season trap retrieval period from 5 days to 10 days after the season ends. [NEW]
- Require a 2 3/16 inch escape ring in all plastic and wood stone crab traps before the 2023/2024 stone crab season.
- Increase the minimum claw size limit by 1/8 inch to 2 7/8 inches.
- Limit the possession of whole stone crabs on the water to 2 “checker boxes,” each up to 3 feet x 2 feet x 2 feet or 12 cubic feet.
