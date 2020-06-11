Franklin County commissioners have awarded a bid to add sidewalks along Highway 67 in Carrabelle.
The bid was awarded to a company called “M of Tallahassee.”
They were the lowest bidder at just over 272 thousand dollars.
The highest bid was over 810 thousand dollars.
The project consists of adding just over 6000 linear feet of sidewalk on Tallahassee Street in Carrabelle.
Initially the project was to add over 11 thousand feet of sidewalk, but the City didn't have enough money to afford the whole job.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment