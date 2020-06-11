Now that hurricane season has begun, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation is reminding Floridians to review their insurance policies and coverage.
It’s important to know that most homeowners’ insurance policies do not include flood coverage.
Consumers should reach out to their agent or insurer to make sure they have the coverage they need.
They also recommend creating a home Inventory list of significant items broken down by room, with an estimate of the item’s current value.
These types of inventories can make it easier for consumers to file an accurate, detailed insurance claim in case a home is damaged.
You should also gather important documents such as insurance policies and identification cards and keep them in a secure location.
If you need more insurance information throughout the hurricane season, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has a Hurricane Season Resources web page at floir.com
