Recreational Red Snapper Season has started in Gulf state and federal waters
The recreational Red Snapper Season will began June 11th and will close on July 26th.
For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit may also participate in the season but are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
If you plan to fish for red snapper in Gulf state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler or State Reef Fish Angler.
You can sign up on-line at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
The size limit for red snapper in the Gulf is 16 inches total length and the daily bag limit is 2 per person.
