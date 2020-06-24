Franklin County commissioners last week approved a federal grant for the Apalachicola airport.
The Apalachicola airport will receive 30 thousand dollars through The coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
The grant was announced by the federal government in April but was only recently received by the county.
The Apalachicola Airport is one of 100 across the state that will get the federal money to help cover the costs of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This funding is designed to help airports prevent, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The local airport was selected for emergency funding for its role as a regional general aviation airport.
And just for comparison, the Florida airport receiving the most funding is Miami International Airport at nearly $207 million dollars.
