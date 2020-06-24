Black bears are getting some stronger protections under a bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis.
The bill was among 21 pieces of legislation the governor signed on Saturday.
The new rule, which goes into effect on July 1st, increases the penalties against illegal bear hunting to further deter hunters from killing the once-imperiled creatures.
Under the new rule, the minimum fine for bear poaching would rise from 500 dollars to 750 dollars.
Hunting licenses could also be suspended for three years, instead of the current yearlong maximum.
The rule was proposed after advocates said existing rules were inadequate to stop hunters as penalties for killing turkey and deer out of season were more severe than for killing a bear.
Florida's black bear population fell to just a few hundred in the 1970s, but has since increased to more than 4,000 which has led to more human and bear interaction.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment