Franklin County voters on Tuesday approved a school district referendum that allows the Franklin County school district to increase its operating budget.
Voters on Tuesday agreed to allow the school district to increase its operating budget by a half mill which will raise about a million dollars a year for the next 4 years for teacher and employee pay as well as other operating expenses the school district faces.
The increase in the operating budget will be offset by an identical decrease in the school district’s construction budget.
The vote was 1535 for the referendum and 422 against.
The issue passed in every precinct.
Voter turn-out was very low – less than 24 percent of local registered voters returned their mail-in ballot.
