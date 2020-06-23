Franklin County has signed an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation to fund the widening and resurfacing of Highway 67 in Carrabelle

Franklin County has signed an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation to fund the widening and resurfacing of Highway 67 from Highway 98 to Crooked River Bridge.
The cost of the project is just over $4.1 million dollars which will be paid through a Small County Outreach Program grant.
The project will extend 6 miles from Highway 98 to the Crooked River Bridge and will include widening, and resurfacing the roadway and well as stabilizing the shoulders and extending the culverts along the road.
Street Signs and pavement markings will also be upgraded or replaced.
