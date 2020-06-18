Franklin County is expected to receive nearly 530 thousand dollars through the federal CARES act, to help the county with expenses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The total amount the county will lose because of the pandemic is still being totaled up, but estimates are that there could be a loss of over 130 thousand dollars for its general fund, 167 thousand dollars for the road camp, 264 thousand dollars for the health care trust fund and 242 thousand dollars for the tourist development tax.
The CARES Act money cannot be used to replace lost revenue, and the county is limited on the types of expenses it can be used for.
The Florida Association of Counties and Small County Coalition are gathering information on how the money can be used but have recommended the county create a spending plan.
The cities of Apalachicola and Carrabelle will also share the funding and are required to seek reimbursement from the County for their spending plans.
The county is ultimately responsible for the process, administration, and review of all expense requests and for ensuring that the funds are used appropriately.
If the County approves and pays an ineligible expense, the State will take action to have the County repay those funds.
The money has to be spent by December 31st.
At this point the county is waiting for an agreement from the Florida Department of Emergency Management which will be reviewed by county staff before it can be signed by the county commission.
Commission chairman Noah Lockley said he is not happy with the county being put in charge of how the cities spend their money – particularly if the county has to cover any mistakes that might be made.
He also pointed out that it will take time from county staff to oversee the funds, and the county just doesn't have the manpower for the additional work.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment