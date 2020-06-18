St. Joe Bay Humane Society Pet of The Week

Our pet of the week is a double doozie!
Blondie and Ruger are an awesome father-daughter duo. They are so much fun and have to stick together! Blondie is less than a year old and Ruger is about 3; they are pomeranian mixes. They would be the perfect pups for a retired home with lots of love to give!
Thank you,
--
Caitlin Godwin
Adoption Coordinator, St. Joseph Bay Humane Society
