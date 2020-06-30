FWC Research Institute June Update

|
State Reef Fish Survey Begins July 1st
The FWC is expanding recreational fishing surveys to collect enhanced data for reef fishes. The State Reef Fish Survey (SRFS) relies on two methods to collect vital information on recreational fishing from private boats, including a mail survey and in-person interviews. Starting July 1, 2020, all those who intend to fish for or harvest certain reef fish species from a private vessel in Florida are required to obtain the State Reef Fish Angler designation. Anglers and spear fishers with this designation may periodically receive a questionnaire in the mail that asks about saltwater recreational fishing activities over the past month. In-person interviews conducted at boat ramps and marinas throughout the state also provide information on the numbers and types of reef fishes caught during recreational trips.
The SRFS builds upon successes on the Gulf Coast, where improved data have already contributed to enhanced recreational fishing opportunities. The expanded survey will provide more timely and precise data needed to manage and assess important reef fish stocks throughout Florida.
YouTube: Oldsmar Manatee Rescue
FWC’s manatee rescue team, along with partners Clearwater Marine Aquarium and University of Florida, were back at an Oldsmar retention pond system to rescue an entrapped manatee. This system has a spillway which inadvertently allows manatees to swim over the weir structure during extreme high tides, when the tide recedes, the manatee’s access to Tampa Bay becomes obstructed.
Facebook: Northward Range Expansion of Common Snook
Higher temperatures and less frequent winter freezes have led to the expansion of tropics-associated marine life in the Gulf of Mexico, like snook, seen here. While the snook’s expansion may be exciting news for anglers, it’s not clear what competition with snook will mean for native fish, a possible focus of future research.
Instagram: Eastern Indigo Snakes
See an Eastern Indigo Snake? Report it! FWC wants to know more about the federally threatened Eastern Indigo Snake. Please report sightings, along with photos to verify species ID, through the Florida Rare Snake Registry.
