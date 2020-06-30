The City of Apalachicola will require people to wear masks beginning this Thursday – just before the July 4th holiday.
Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos on Sunday signed an Emergency Proclamation requiring face masks inside most buildings and stores as well as city offices, effective Thursday morning, July 2.
Businesses will also have to have signage explaining the rule.
Begos took the action because of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases locally and statewide.
The Order contains no penalties, and there are some exceptions.
Exceptions include people walking or exercising outdoors, restaurant patrons eating and drinking, people attending church and children under 6.
The rule also does not cover people with demonstrable medical issues which keep them from wearing masks.
The order will be in effect for 7 days unless extended, amended or overturned by a majority vote of the City Commission.
