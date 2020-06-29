If you harvest oysters commercially in the Apalachicola Bay, tomorrow is the last day to get your oyster harvesting license before the 500 dollar late fee kicks in.
Oyster harvesting licenses are required for anyone who harvests commercially in the Apalachicola Bay.
Harvesters also need a Saltwater Products License to be able to sell what the harvest.
In the past, oyster harvesters have been able to get their license and SPL at the same time, but that is not true this year.
This year's process requires you to watch a 25 minute video, which you can do on-line or at the Extension office in Apalachicola.
It is being shown at the extension office today and tomorrow from 9 till 4.
To promote social distancing, it is only being shown to 10 people at a time so you may have to wait.
Once you've seen the video and receive the certificate, you have to head to the Apalachicola City Office to purchase the license.
The Apalachicola City Office is open for oyster licenses in the mornings - afternoon visits are by appointment only.
Once you have paid for the license, the city will send the payment receipt and documentation to FWC to register you for their Saltwater Product License – in the past an FWC officer was on the premises printing SPL licenses.
This all has to be done by the end of the day on Tuesday - If you wait until July 1st to pay for the oyster license there is an additional $500.00 late fee tacked on to the price of the license.
