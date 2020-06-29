There are now 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gulf County.
Gulf County has seen 21 new cases since June the 1st; the age of the patients range from 9 years old to 70 years old.
19 of the cases are Gulf County residents, three are from out of the county.
Of the county residents, 9 are male and 10 are female.
Remember it is important to wear masks when you are outside your home, particularly if you are in businesses or other places where you may come in close or prolonged contact with other people.
It is also important to stay at least 6 feet away from other people to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
The Florida Department of Health has issued a Public Health Advisory advising people to wear masks in public, and well as encouraging elderly and vulnerable populations to limit interactions outside of the home, and urging all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people.
