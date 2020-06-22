If you have not yet returned your mail-in ballots for the for a school district tax referendum – you need to do it before 7 pm tomorrow.
The Franklin County School District is holding a mail-in referendum so voters can decide whether to allow the school district to increase its operating budget by a half mill.
If voters approve the measure again it will allow the school district to free up construction money and put it in the operating budget where it can be used for teacher and employee pay as well as other operating expenses.
Voters first approved the issue in 2008 –it has to be renewed every 4 years.
The current approval ends on June the 30th.
The referendum is being done through the mail only.
Voters have the option of mailing the ballots back to the elections office or dropping them off at the elections office in Apalachicola or Carrabelle.
But remember, they will have to be returned by 7 PM on Tuesday, June the 23rd to be counted.
