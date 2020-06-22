The Franklin County Planning and Zoning office will be closed all day on Friday, June the 26th.
The office is installing a major update to its software and will not be able to process any permits or inspections information while the update is occurring.
If you need an inspection on Friday, you must have your inspection requests in by 3:00PM on Thursday, June 25th.
Inspection requests must be called into the office, please do not leave inspection request on voicemail.
The Planning and Zoning office will be back to normal business hours on Monday, June 29th.
