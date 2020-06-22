The Franklin County parks department is having a little problem with someone who keeps putting up no parking signs on county property at the 12th street west beach access area on St. George Island.
Parks department chief Fonda Davis said his department has removed no parking signs, flowers and plants and even steel poles to keep people from parking there.
And every time they get removed – more pop up.
Commissioner Ricky Jones said he thinks it is probably being done by neighboring homeowners who are tired of pulling cars and trucks that get stuck in the soft sand there.
He requested that the county place some limerock on the area to help solve that problem and maybe that will also stop people from putting up signs and other barriers on public property.
