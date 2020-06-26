If you have used oil or antifreeze, it's easy and convenient to recycle it in Franklin County.
Last November the county installed oil recycling bins at locations around the county.
The oil collection program helps protect the environment by giving people a place to dispose of their used oil and anti-freeze for free so they don't pour it out where it can leach into the groundwater or the Bay.
People can also dispose of their used oil and fuel filters in the same containers.
The county accepts used oil for free at the landfill on Highway 65 but also at collection bins spread out across the county so people don't have to travel to Eastpoint just to dispose of their used oil.
The bins are located in Carrabelle on Gray Avenue , near Scipio Creek in Apalachicola and at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint.
