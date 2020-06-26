Florida DBPR Issues Emergency Order 2020-09
Restricting Sales of Alcoholic Beverages for Consumption on the Premises
Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) suspended the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption at all bars throughout the state. The suspension of alcohol sales directed by DBPR Emergency Order 2020-09 is effective immediately.
DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears said, “Based on recent increases in COVID-19 cases and non-compliance with previous orders, DBPR has taken action to suspend on-premises alcohol sales at bars. DBPR believes this is a necessary step to take to protect public health as we continue working in partnership with industry and health officials to combat COVID-19.”
As filed on June 26, 2020, DBPR Emergency Order 2020-09 suspends the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises for all vendors licensed for such sale who derive more than 50 percent of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages. Notwithstanding this suspension of sales for on-premises consumption, these vendors may continue to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off the premises in accordance with Executive Order 20-71, Sections 1 and 2. Licensed restaurants also may continue to operate for on-premises consumption of food and beverages at tables pursuant to the restrictions in Executive Order 20-139, so long as these vendors derive 50 percent or less of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.
Click HERE to view DBPR Emergency Order 2020-09. For more information, please visit www.myfloridalicense.com/
emergency.
