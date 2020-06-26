NEW COVID-19 CASE IN FRANKLIN COUNTY

Franklin County, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (FDOH-Franklin) has received notification of a new positive case of COVID-19 in Franklin County. Franklin County now has a total of five COVID-19 cases (with 2 no longer required to isolate). The dashboard says six, but after investigating, the additional case is not a Franklin County resident and has not been in Franklin County. We are working with the state to correct the dashboard.
The new case is a 65-year-old male who is a Franklin County resident with close contact to a previously confirmed positive case inside the county.
The health department is working closely with the patients, close contacts and healthcare providers to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
Public health efforts at this time are focused concurrently on containing the spread of this virus and mitigating the impact of this virus. A technique called contact tracing is frequently used during such efforts. Contact tracing tracks and prevents the spread of disease. Infectious disease specialists work to find everyone who has been in contact with the positive case. Persons identified to be at-risk through the contact tracing process are interviewed, evaluated, and educated on their risk factors and what to do. For more information, please review this Contact Tracing Can Contain COVID-19 flyer.
DOH-Franklin encourages our residents and visitors to continue to take the preventive steps to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Everyone can do their part to help. Visitors to Franklin and Gulf are encouraged to get tested for COVID19 prior to coming.
“We will continue providing COVID19 testing for Franklin and Gulf residents as well as individuals from other counties and/or states,” said Sarah Hinds. “That being said, if you suspect you might have COVID19, please do not travel here. Please get a COVID19 test (nasal swab for active infection) in your community and know your results before you arrive. Stay home when you are sick and follow CDC guidelines. Visitors are also responsible for helping to keep our communities safe and healthy.”
