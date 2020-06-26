You may have noticed some ships moving slowly through the bay over the past few years with some extensive sonar and other scientific-looking equipment on it.
Those ships likely belong to Fugro USA Marine Inc. which is contracting with NOAA as part of a multi- year project to collect hydrographic data that will be used to update navigational products.
The vessels performing these surveys are equipped to collect multibeam and side scan sonar data.
The ship and USV will operate up to 24 hours per day and may be towing sensors, which will restrict its ability to maneuver.
They are currently on the third year of the project.
This year, much of the Apalachicola Bay from West Pass to the eastern end of Dog Island will be mapped to make nautical charts more specific and to bring a better understanding of our area.
Only 2% of the seafloor of the Big Bend is currently mapped to modern standards.
The data they collect will improve the understanding of the depth, physical features, bio-diversity and distribution of habitats.
It will also provide key base data to support fisheries, coastal modeling, resource management, and navigational charts improving safety of navigation for the region.
The 2020 project is estimated to cover 430 square nautical miles.
Find out more at :
http://live.oysterradio.com/
