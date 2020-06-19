SWIM ADVISORY ISSUED FOR LOOKOUT BEACH IN GULF COUNTY

St. Joe Beach, FL - A swim advisory has been issued at Lookout Beach (old Lookout Lounge) St. Joe Beach sampling location along Gulf County’s Coastline after testing indicated bacteria levels exceeded the acceptable baseline for state requirements.
A swim advisory will remain in effect for this area until further notice.
No other sampling location is under a no swim advisory at this time.
Routine testing will continue.
For more information, contact the Florida Department of Health in Gulf County at (850) 227-1276 x 8033.
