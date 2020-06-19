Weems Memorial Hospital was recently awarded an Emergency Medical Service Matching Grant that will help put new equipment in Franklin County's ambulances.
The 55 thousand dollar grant will equip the three primary ambulances with updated LUCAS Compression Systems.
The LUCAS system is a mechanical chest compression device that helps lifesaving teams deliver chest compressions to sudden cardiac arrest patients in the field, on the move and in the hospital.
The chest compression systems will be in each of the ambulances stationed in Apalachicola, Eastpoint and Carrabelle.
The grant will also provide five Lifepack AEDs which will be placed across Franklin County’s festival and sports sites.
An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
The defibrillators will provide quicker medical intervention for someone who suffers a heart attack, greatly increasing the patient's chance of survival.
The defibrillators will be housed at the D.W. Wilson Sports Complex and the Franklin County Courthouse annex in Apalachicola, at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint, the Will S. Kendrick Sports Complex in Carrabelle and at Chillas Hall in Lanark Village.
