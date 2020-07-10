07.10.2020 Franklin County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Franklin County!
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
- We are seeing community spread of COVID19 cases in Franklin and Gulf. Gulf County had 25 more positive cases just this week. Franklin had 10. In the beginning, many of the case investigations were travel-related or from close contact to a COVID19 positive individual outside of the county. However, we are seeing a significant climb in cases from close contacts to a positive case inside the county. And some COVID19 positive individuals have reported unknown exposure. We need to stop the spread NOW or we are going to continue to see spikes like around the state. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Visitors are also responsible for keeping our communities in good health. Follow CDC guidance at: https://www.cdc.gov/
coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent- getting-sick/prevention.html.
- If you are identified as a positive case, the health department will work closely with you and help reach out to anyone you were in close contact with during your infection period. Why is this so important? We are trying to interrupt disease spread. Close contacts need to be able to quarantine so that the spread of the virus stops. Your personal information is kept completely confidential. When someone finds out they need to quarantine, all they hear is “you’ve been identified as a close contact to a positive case.” From there, we provide quarantine guidance to follow and help answer questions about the virus. Please be honest about the people you’ve been in close contact with. It can save lives.
- If you have been a close contact (less than 6 feet for 15 minutes or more) to a positive case, you need to quarantine for 14 days. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 or feel healthy, you should stay home (quarantine) since symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Call your health care provider if you develop symptoms.
- The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf are continuing to provide free COVID19 testing by appointment. The nasal swab test (that does not go to your brain) is used to test for active infection, not antibody. Upcoming drive-thru testing locations are below:
GULF - Honeyville Community Center, 7/27/20 – 9am – 3pm CST
FRANKLIN - Franklin DOH (in front of Weems) COVID-19 testing – 7/14/20 – 8AM – 1PM
Here’s what you’ll find new in today’s update:
- Gov. DeSantis’ Executive Order No. 20-166, extending the state of emergency.
- City of Carrabelle Proclamation encouraging the use of facial coverings.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:00pm today:
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
1,461
How many negative tests we have
1,436
How many positive tests we have
25
Amount no longer required to isolate
10
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
2,168
How many negative tests we have
2,087
How many positive tests we have
79
Amount no longer required to isolate
47
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay inID-19 Dashboard.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
